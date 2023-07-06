Biden to tout Enphase's $60 million solar investment in South Carolina

By Jarrett Renshaw

July 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will highlight a $60 million investment from Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O, a manufacturer of solar-energy equipment, when he visits South Carolina on Thursday to tout his economic agenda as he seeks reelection.

The trip to South Carolina comes as Biden and top administration officials are fanning across the country to champion how the administration's economic policy - dubbed Bidenomics - is reshaping the country.

The investment by Enphase will create some 1,800 new U.S. jobs, including 600 in South Carolina, between Enphase and its partner, multinational manufacturing giant Flex Ltd, according to the White House.

Enphase intends to open up six new manufacturing lines, bolstering clean-energy supply chains and helping power as many as 1 million homes per year with solar energy.

Biden will visit a Flex facility in West Columbia, South Carolina that will make products for Enphase at the plant.

Enphase sells microinverters and batteries for solar arrays but its products are manufactured at factories in China, Mexico and India.

Thursday’s announcement will mark Enphase’s first US-based contract manufacturing facility.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons)

((jarrett.renshaw@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-6193;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.