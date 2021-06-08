US Markets

Biden to talk to Capito, other senators Tuesday on infrastructure -White House

Trevor Hunnicut Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to have another conversation with Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Tuesday about a bipartisan infrastructure deal, and the White House is planning discussions with other senators as well, the White House said.

"They'll have a discussion about what more there is to discuss" and what the path forward looks like, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

