Biden to suspend some oil and gas leases in Alaska -news report

Adds background

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Interior Department will suspend several leases for oil and gas in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three people briefed on the matter.

The action reverses one of former President Donald Trump's signature efforts to expand fossil fuel and mineral development in the United States.

Interior Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Alaska-based green groups, which had sued to stop the lease sale, cheered the move.

The first sale of tracts in the refuge, held two weeks before Trump left office in January, received limited interest from the oil and gas industry and generated high bids of just $14.4 million.

During his campaign, Biden pledged to protect the 19.6 million-acre habitat for polar bears, caribou and migratory birds.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.