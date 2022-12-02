US Markets
Biden to sign railroad bill into law on Friday, averting a strike

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

December 02, 2022 — 08:46 am EST

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is set to sign railroad-related legislation later on Friday that will block a strike that could have wrecked the nation's economy but stops short of providing additional paid sick leave.

Biden, who the White House said would sign the measure into law and deliver remarks at 10:15 a.m. (1515 GMT), on Thursday said the bill was critical to avert devastating economic consequences for Americans but that he would continue to separately push for paid sick leave for all U.S. workers.

