Biden to seek $60 bln for Ukraine, $14 bln for Israel - source

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

October 19, 2023 — 07:53 pm EDT

Written by Patricia Zengerle for Reuters ->

Adds Biden due to make speech, paragraph 4

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will ask Congress for $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, a source familiar with his plan told Reuters.

The request will also include $10 billion for humanitarian aid, $14 billion for border security and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, the source said.

Half of the $60 billion Biden is requesting for Ukraine would go toward replacing and modernizing U.S. weapons stocks, the source said.

Biden was scheduled to outline the request in a White House speech at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday (0000 GMT on Friday).

He was widely expected to ask Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill quickly, as Washington responds to the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants while looking to further support Ukraine grapple with a Russian invasion.

Under U.S. law, Congress, not the executive branch, controls spending.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by Dan Whitcomb and Howard Goller)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))

