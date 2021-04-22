US Markets

Biden to propose hike in capital gains taxes to pay for more child care - sources

Contributors
Jarrett Renshaw Reuters
Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

U.S. President Joe Biden will propose plans next week to hike taxes on the wealthy to fund major investments in child care, universal pre-kindergarten education, and paid leave for workers, sources familiar with the plan said.

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will propose plans next week to hike taxes on the wealthy to fund major investments in child care, universal pre-kindergarten education, and paid leave for workers, sources familiar with the plan said.

Biden will propose raising the marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, and nearly doubling taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million, according to the sources.

Details of Biden's "American Families Plan" are still being finalized, but the president plans to announce the measures next week before his first address to Congress.

Congress must approve the various tax measures included in the plans.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular