Biden to propose almost doubling capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals - Bloomberg

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

U.S. President Joe Biden will propose nearly doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6% which, coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, means that federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter on Thursday, without citing a source.

