Biden to nominate five new judges in Texas, other Republican-led states

Dec 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he planned to nominate five new trial court judges in four states with Republican senators, whose support the White House has increasingly sought as it pushes to fill vacancies in their home states.

The nominees include the Democratic president's second and third in Texas, Ernesto Gonzalez and Leon Schydlower, who would serve as district court judges in the state's Western District. Other nominees hail from Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming.

Those states each have two Republican senators, who pursuant a Senate custom would need to return "blue slips" for district court nominees to be considered by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The "blue slip" custom means senators can effectively veto any nominees they do not support.

The White House has increasingly focused on working with Republican senators to fill the many vacancies without nominees in their states, after successfully working with Democrats to fill most vacancies in states where they dominate.

The White House in a statement said Tuesday's nominees "continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country—both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds."

But none of the nominees are civil rights lawyers or public defenders, groups progressives have pushed Biden to add to the bench. They instead have worked as magistrate judges, prosecutors and in the military.

Gonzalez is a longtime federal prosecutor in Texas who currently serves as a senior attorney advisor in the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division, Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Section.

Schydlower has served as a federal magistrate judge in El Paso, Texas, since 2015, after previously working in private practice and as a federal prosecutor in Hawaii.

He has also been a trial attorney on active duty in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps and has served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Judge Advocate General’s Corps since 2010, where he currently holds the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Biden also on Tuesday said he was seeking to similarly elevate two other federal magistrate judges to district court judgeships in Nebraska and Wyoming. Those are Susan Bazis in Nebraska and Kelly Rankin in Wyoming.

In Utah, Biden nominated Ann Marie McIff Allen, a state court judge in Cedar City, to the federal district court. She had previously worked at Southern Utah University, where she was general counsel.

