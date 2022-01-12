Biden to meet with Senate Democrats on voting rights Thursday -aide

Adds confirmation from senior Democratic aide

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a Senate Democratic lunch on Thursday to discuss the party's push to enact voting rights legislation and possible changes to Senate rules, a Senate Democratic aide said.

Biden on Tuesday made a full-throated appeal for U.S. voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, saying Democratic lawmakers should rewrite Senate rules to overcome Republican opposition.

In a speech designed to breathe life into the fight to pass federal voting laws and convince skeptical Democrats of his commitment, Biden called many Republicans cowardly and committed to changing the U.S. Senate "filibuster" to pass legislation.

Politico was first to report the meeting.

