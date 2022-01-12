US Markets

Biden to meet with Senate Democrats on voting rights Thursday -aide

Richard Cowan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a Senate Democratic lunch on Thursday to discuss the party's push to enact voting rights legislation and possible changes to Senate rules, a Senate Democratic aide said.

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters)

Biden on Tuesday made a full-throated appeal for U.S. voting rights legislation stalled in Congress, saying Democratic lawmakers should rewrite Senate rules to overcome Republican opposition.

In a speech designed to breathe life into the fight to pass federal voting laws and convince skeptical Democrats of his commitment, Biden called many Republicans cowardly and committed to changing the U.S. Senate "filibuster" to pass legislation.

Politico was first to report the meeting.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

