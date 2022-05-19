Biden to meet Hyundai CEO to thank him for Georgia state investment -White House

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet the chief executive of car firm Hyundai 005380.KS on Sunday in Seoul to thank him for investment in the state of Georgia, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will announce on Friday that Hyundai is investing more than $7 billion there, an announcement coinciding with a visit by President Joe Biden to Seoul, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Costas Pitas)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: costas.pitas.thomsonreuters@reuters.net and @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.