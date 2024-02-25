News & Insights

US Markets

Biden to meet congressional leaders with shutdown clock ticking

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

February 25, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

Written by Pete Schroeder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to meet with congressional leaders Tuesday to discuss funding the government as a partial shutdown deadline looms on Friday, the White House announced Sunday.

Biden will meet with top Democrats and Republicans from both the House and Senate on Tuesday, where the president will discuss the "urgency" of passing a government funding bill before midnight on Friday (0500 GMT Saturday). He also plans to discuss a stalled national security bill that provides assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The meeting comes as lawmakers remain at a stalemate to avoid a shutdown. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said in a statement Sunday that there still was no deal and called on House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, to "step up" and strike a bipartisan compromise, despite objections from his party's most conservative lawmakers.

Johnson later Sunday posted on X that Republicans were still negotiating in good faith and contended many of the points still up for debate were later demands from Democrats. He said he hoped to reach an outcome "as soon as possible."

Funding is due to run out on March 1 for some federal agencies, including the Department of Transportation, while others like the Defense Department face a March 8 deadline.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.