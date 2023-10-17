Biden To Make Wartime Visit To Israel, Tesla Recalls Nearly 55K Model X - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US MarketsNetScout Systems, Ericsson And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Fear Eases Ahead Of Big Earnings
CryptoCrypto Whale Loses $49K In 10 Minutes After Bitcoin ETF Rumor Pumps Price To $30KVitalik Buterin's $15M USDC Transfer To Gemini After $500K Coinbase Transaction Raises EyebrowsUniswap Labs Levies 0.15% Fee On Certain Crypto TradesBlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Bitcoin Rally On ETF Approval Rumors Is 'Flight To Quality' And Shows 'Pent-Up Interest In Crypto'
US PoliticsPresidential Candidate Cornel West Criticizes Democratic Party's Stance On West Bank Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictBiden To Make Wartime Visit To Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict With HamasFormer Democratic Senator Foresees Shaky Future For Jim Jordan As House Speaker: 'We May Be Back Here Again In Another Month'Trump's Niece Takes A Jab At Her Uncle As Ex-President Tells Supporters He's Willing To Go To Jail For Country's Sake: 'Sounds Like A Plan'Trump Sues Former British Spy Over Controversial Dossier That 'Contained Shocking And Scandalous Claims' About Ex-President
World PoliticsRussia Blames US 'Irresponsible Attitude' As It Moves To Revoke Ratification Of Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Amid Security ConcernsIranian Foreign Minister Warns 'Preemptive Action' Against Israel Soon: 'We Cannot Be Indifferent To The War CrimesKim Jong Un's North Korea Vows 'Decisive Response' To US Military Activity As It Blames Washington For Turning Korean Peninsula Into 'Thermonuclear Zone'Chinese Fighter Jets Startle Canadian Plane On UN Mission: 'Very Aggressive...Unsafe And Unprofessional'Trump Criticizes Gag Order Imposed By Judge Tanya Chutkan In 2020 Election Probe: 'Her Whole Life Is Not Liking Me'Ron DeSantis And Nikki Haley Lock Horns Over Gaza Comments Amid Presidential Race: 'Let The Chips Fall Where They May'
Israel-Hamas ConflictHouse Democrats Split Over Israel-Hamas Crisis As Some Call For Immediate Cease-FireJoe Biden Addresses Violence Concerns In US Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict: 'Any Hate Crime Is A Stain On The Soul Of America'McDonald's Middle East Franchisees Take Sides In Israel-Hamas Conflict — Max Keiser Says 'Bitcoin Fixes This'
TechBanned From Counter-Strike 2? This AMD Feature Might Be Responsible And Here's What You Can DoApple's iPhone Shows Resilience While Global Smartphone Market Hits Lowest Q3 Levels In A Decade
Electric VehicleTesla Recalls Nearly 55,000 Model X; Applies Fix Via OTA Update
Tesla Cybertruck Fleet Spotted At Texas Gigafactory Ahead Of Expected Delivery Event Troubled EV Maker Faraday Future Reveals Blueprint To Tackle Cash Crisis: 'Master Plan' Coming On Investor Day Ford F-150 Lightning Demand Falters As Dearborn Cuts Jobs, Slashes Prices: What Does It Mean for Tesla's Cybertruck? Rivian Revives Powered Tonneau Covers for R1T Electric Trucks After Upgrades: Here's When They Are Coming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As False BlackRock ETF Rumor Sparks $104M Shorts Liquidation: Analyst Says 'Real Tweet Would Do So Much More'
ConsumerRolls-Royce To Slash Up To 2,500 Jobs In An Effort To Cut CostsNIO Begins ET5 Sedan Deliveries In Europe, Starting With Four Major Markets
CommunicationApple TV+ Wants To Outshine Netflix And Disney+ With Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' RightsNetflix's Foray Into Gaming Intensifies: Tests Streaming On TV And Web PlatformsNetflix Earnings Expectations Prompt Bull To Revise Stock View: 'Expect Growth To Accelerate Next Year...'
SpaceElon Musk's Starship Stands Ready, But Awaiting FAA Nod For Over A Month
