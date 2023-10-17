Biden To Make Wartime Visit To Israel, Tesla Recalls Nearly 55K Model X - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US MarketsNetScout Systems, Ericsson And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Fear Eases Ahead Of Big Earnings

Crypto

US Politics

World Politics

Israel-Hamas Conflict

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Tesla Cybertruck Fleet Spotted At Texas Gigafactory Ahead Of Expected Delivery Event Troubled EV Maker Faraday Future Reveals Blueprint To Tackle Cash Crisis: 'Master Plan' Coming On Investor Day Ford F-150 Lightning Demand Falters As Dearborn Cuts Jobs, Slashes Prices: What Does It Mean for Tesla's Cybertruck? Rivian Revives Powered Tonneau Covers for R1T Electric Trucks After Upgrades: Here's When They Are Coming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As False BlackRock ETF Rumor Sparks $104M Shorts Liquidation: Analyst Says 'Real Tweet Would Do So Much More'

Consumer

Communication

Space

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.