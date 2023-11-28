Biden to join mourners at memorial of former US first lady Rosalynn Carter

By Rich McKay and Jonathan Allen

ATLANTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and other dignitaries are due to pay tribute on Tuesday to Rosalynn Carter at a memorial service in Atlanta, honoring the former first lady who played a prominent role during the 1977-1981 presidency of her husband, Jimmy.

Rosalynn Carter died at age 96 on Nov. 19 shortly after entering hospice care at her home in Plains, Georgia. Her family announced in May that she had been diagnosed with dementia.

Jimmy Carter, who is also in hospice care at home, was expected to attend the private service at the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, his office said. First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and former first ladies Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama were also due to attend.

Rosalynn Carter, who was a powerful advocate for the cause of mental health during her husband's presidency and afterwards, lay in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Monday.

Before the tribute service, Atlanta police closed streets to cars and pedestrians around the church on the Emory University.

Among those due to deliver tributes during the service were her grandson Jason Carter; journalist Judy Woodruff, a friend; and Kathryn Cade, a longtime aide.

Carter's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, before an internment at the family residence.

Carter and her husband were the longest-married U.S. presidential couple, having wed in 1946 when he was 21 and she was 18. Jimmy Carter has called her "my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished." As first lady, she often was invited to sit in as an observer at cabinet meetings and political strategy discussions.

Since his single term as president, Jimmy Carter has lived more post-White House years than any president before him, and Rosalynn played an instrumental role during those years, building the Carter Center nonprofit and the Habitat for Humanity charity.

