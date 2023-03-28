US Markets

Biden to host Israel's Netanyahu in coming months -report

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

March 28, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in the coming months, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides.

Nides, in an separate interview with the Times of Israel, said no date has been set, adding: "They will see each other personally, I’m sure, quite soon. Without question, he’ll be coming to the White House as soon as their schedules can be coordinated."

The reports come after Netanyahu on Monday delayed a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul after they triggered some if biggest protests protest in Israeli history.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

