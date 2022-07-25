Companies
LMT

Biden to hold virtual meeting with CEOs on chips legislation

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Monday with the chief executives of Lockheed Martin Corp, Medtronic PLC and Cummins Inc along with labor leaders as part of the administration's push for legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry, a White House official told Reuters.

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Monday with the chief executives of Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N, Medtronic PLC MDT.N and Cummins Inc CMI.N along with labor leaders as part of the administration's push for legislation to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry, a White House official told Reuters.

The presidents of the Communication Workers of America and United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada will also take part as will a number of White House and cabinet officials including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT MDT CMI

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular