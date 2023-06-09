News & Insights

US Markets

Biden to hold first 2024 campaign event in Pennsylvania

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

June 09, 2023 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds context

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold his first campaign event next week in the swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a statement released by the White House.

Biden, 80, will attend a rally with union members in Philadelphia on June 17, the statement said.

Biden said in April he would run again for president, citing his administration's investment in infrastructure and job creation, and a need to push back against extremism popularized by his predecessor Donald Trump.

With fewer than 13 million people, a median household income below the national average, and a voting pool that is more than 80% white versus 69% nationwide, Pennsylvania has been a fiercely contested state in recent elections.

Scranton to Biden: Love ya Joe, but 2024? https://www.reuters.com/world/us/scranton-biden-love-ya-joe-2024-run-2023-03-22/

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub and Heather Timmons.)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.