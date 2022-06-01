US Markets
ABT

Biden to get supply update from infant formula producers

Contributor
Jarrett Renshaw Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will convene a virtual roundtable with producers of infant formula to get updates on the industry's efforts to ramp up supplies to address a national shortage.

By Jarrett Renshaw

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will convene a virtual roundtable with producers of infant formula to get updates on the industry's efforts to ramp up supplies to address a national shortage.

The U.S. has been dealing with a baby formula shortage due to a February recall at Abbott Laboratories ABT.N and pandemic-related supply-chain issues, prompting Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to ensure manufacturers have the necessary supplies for baby formula production.

Global companies that make baby formula have delivered products to the U.S. after health regulators relaxed import policies to address the shortage.

The manufacturers at the roundtable include ByHeart, Bubs Australia BUB.AX, Reckitt Benckiser Group RKT.L, Perrigo Company PRGO.N and Nestle SA's NESN.S Gerber, according to the White House.

Many U.S. parents rely on baby formula. Fewer than half the babies born in the United States were exclusively breast-fed through their first three months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2020 Breastfeeding Report Card.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jarrett.renshaw@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-6193;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT RKT PRGO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular