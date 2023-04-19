US Markets

Biden to discuss Venezuela sanctions with Colombia's Petro in White House talks-official

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

April 19, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by Matt Spetalnick for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will tell Colombian President Gustavo Petro in White House talks on Thursday that he is willing to further ease sanctions on Venezuela only in return for concrete steps toward fair elections there, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Ahead of the leaders' first meeting, the official said Biden would make clear to Petro, who has called for lifting sanctions on Venezuela, that he is not prepared to provide significant additional sanctions relief to President Nicolas Maduro’s government until he agrees to democratic steps with the country’s opposition.

