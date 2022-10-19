Biden to continue SPR releases as needed - official

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will continue taking steps to release additional output from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as needed and then replenish the reserve, a senior U.S. energy adviser said on Wednesday in a CNN interview.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.