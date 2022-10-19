US Markets

Biden to continue SPR releases as needed - official

Doina Chiacu Reuters
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will continue taking steps to release additional output from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as needed and then replenish the reserve, a senior U.S. energy adviser said on Wednesday in a CNN interview.

