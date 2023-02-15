Biden to blast Republican agenda as 'massive giveaway' to big companies

By contrast, Biden says his administration's plans will cut U.S. debt by another $2 trillion on top of $1.7 trillion in reductions already made, while sticking to his promise not to raise taxes for anyone earning less than $400,000 a year.

"Let’s be crystal clear about what’s happening," he said in remarks prepared for the event. "If you add up all the proposals that my Republican friends in Congress have offered so far, they would add another $3 trillion to the debt over 10 years."

Republicans argue that federal spending is too high and will fuel inflation while raising the U.S. debt level.

Senate Democrats are preparing to fan out to their home states and tout Biden's economic wins so far, such as insulin price caps, energy-related tax credits and infrastructure grants. They also plan a separate news conference on Wednesday aimed at highlighting House Republicans' planned budget cuts.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told CNBC the White House faced a "complicated legislative environment" with Republicans controlling the House.

"I would hope that we could see some progress even as we are in a new era of divided government," he told CNBC, citing potential action to address housing supply and costs and to address anti-competitive issues in order to boost U.S. businesses.

He also gave new authority to deputy National Economic Council director Bharat Ramamurti, a former adviser to Senator Elizabeth Warren and a vocal critic of oil and gas companies' windfall profits, and named Labor Department chief economist Joelle Gamble as one of Brainard's deputies.

Biden's speech to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26 in Lanham, Maryland, will build on his State of the Union address last week in which he assailed oil companies for making high profits and doubled down on pledges to rout "trickle-down" economics from policymaking.

He will tout his call to quadruple a 1% tax on corporate stock buybacks and enact a minimum tax on billionaires, in part to lower the deficit, but neither measure has much chance of passing the Republican-controlled House.

Republicans have discussed repealing the stock buyback tax entirely, which the White House says would add $74 billion to the federal debt.

