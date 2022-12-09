US Markets

Biden to back African Union membership in G20 -Washington Post

December 09, 2022 — 11:11 am EST

Written by Paul Grant for Reuters

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden next week will announce U.S. support for the African Union's admission to the G20 group of the world's largest economies as a permanent member, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Biden will make the announcement during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, White House adviser Judd Devermont told the newspaper.

"It's past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives," Devermont said. "We need more African voices in international conversations that concern the global economy, democracy and governance, climate change, health, and security."

Devermont told the Post that African Union Chair and Senegalese President Macky Sall and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have urged Biden to increase their representation on the G20. South Africa is the only G20 member from Africa.

