Biden to announce U.S. Supreme Court pick Friday at White House -sources

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden planned to announce his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday at the White House, according to two people familiar with the process.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.