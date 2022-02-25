US Markets

Biden to announce U.S. Supreme Court pick Friday at White House -sources

Contributor
Jarrett Renshaw Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Joe Biden planned to announce his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday at the White House, according to two people familiar with the process.

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden planned to announce his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday at the White House, according to two people familiar with the process.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular