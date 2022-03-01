US Markets

Biden to announce U.S. strategy to address mental health -White House

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

U.S. President Joe Biden will lay out a strategy to address the nation's "unprecedented mental health crisis" in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, the White House said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will lay out a strategy to address the nation's "unprecedented mental health crisis" in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, the White House said in a statement.

The plan aims "to strengthen system capacity, connect more Americans to care, and create a continuum of support –transforming our health and social services infrastructure to address mental health holistically and equitably," it said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular