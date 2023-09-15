Biden to address U.S. auto negotiations on Friday -White House

Adds details on UAW strike, Biden's previous statements

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will deliver remarks on the contract negotiations between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the Detroit Three automakers, the White House said.

The White House did not specify a time for his remarks, which comes as the UAW overnight launched a strike at three factories owned by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler owner Stellantis.

Biden spoke to union and automaker leaders on Thursday. On Wednesday, a White House economic adviser said the president wanted both sides to work around the clock to avoid a strike, which is the most ambitious U.S. industrial labor action in decades.

(Reporting by Jarret Renshaw; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Alison Williams and Jason Neely)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.