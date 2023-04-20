US Markets

Biden thanks Colombia for hosting Venezuelan refugees, eyes deeper partnership

April 20, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

By Jeff Mason and Julia Symmes Cobb

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden praised Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Thursday for his country's treatment of refugees from Venezuela and for his commitment to democracy and human rights.

During a meeting at the White House, Biden said the United States and Colombia could deepen their cooperative relationship and noted both nations had been working to fight climate change, counter narcotics traffic, and address migration.

"As we begin the next century of our partnership, I believe we can do even more" to deepen and develop cooperation, Biden told Petro during Thursday's meeting.

Biden said Colombia was the keystone to the hemisphere and said there was an opportunity, with hard work, to have a Western Hemisphere that was democratic and economically prosperous.

REGIONAL PARTNERS

"I really want to thank you for your outspoken and strong commitment to peace and human rights," he told Petro, a former member of the urban guerrilla group M-19.

"I believe that humankind in the Americas may well have the greatest potential for democracy and freedom," Petro said through an interpreter.

