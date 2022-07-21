Biden tests positive for COVID, will continue to work -White House

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing very mild symptoms, the White House said on Thursday.

He will continue carrying out the duties of the office and his begun taking a course of Paxlovid, his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

