Biden tells Trudeau he plans to travel to Canada in March -White House

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he plans to travel to Canada in March, the White House said.

Biden made the comments in a bilateral meeting with Trudeau on the sidelines of a three-way summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City.

(Reporting by Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

