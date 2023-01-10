US Markets

Biden tells Trudeau he plans to travel to Canada in March -White House

January 10, 2023 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by Paul Grant for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that he plans to travel to Canada in March, the White House said.

Biden made the comments in a bilateral meeting with Trudeau on the sidelines of a three-way summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City.

