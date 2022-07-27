US Markets

Biden tells Schumer and Manchin he backs drugs, energy bill

Contributor
Eric Beech Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke on Wednesday with Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin to offer his support for a bill that would reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke on Wednesday with Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin to offer his support for a bill that would reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

In a statement, Biden urged the Senate to pass the bill as soon as possible and for the House to follow suit.

(Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular