Biden tells Schumer and Manchin he backs drugs, energy bill

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke on Wednesday with Democratic senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin to offer his support for a bill that would reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

In a statement, Biden urged the Senate to pass the bill as soon as possible and for the House to follow suit.

(Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese)

