Biden tells Netanyahu he backs compromise on Israel judicial overhaul

Credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

March 19, 2023 — 06:51 pm EDT

Updates with details

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that democratic values were a hallmark of U.S.-Israeli ties and said he supported finding a compromise over a highly-contested judicial overhaul.

Netanyahu, according to his office, assured Biden that Israel's democracy was healthy.

The plan has stirred concern for Israel's democratic health at home and abroad.

Biden spoke of the need for checks and balances and for seeking broad support when making fundamental changes.

"The president offered support for efforts underway to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent with those core principles," the White House said.

Netanyahu's office said he told Biden "that Israel was, and will remain, a strong and vibrant democracy."

Critics of the planned law changes say Netanyahu - on trial on graft charges that he denies - is pursuing steps that will hurt Israel's democratic checks and balances, enable corruption and bring diplomatic isolation.

Proponents say the changes are needed to curb what they deem an activist judiciary that interferes in politics.

