Biden telecom board nominee says industry out to block her from position

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's pick for a key fifth seat on the Federal Communications Commission will tell lawmakers industry opponents have sought to scuttle her nomination to prevent more lower-priced broadband service.

Gigi Sohn, who was nominated in October 2021, will have her third hearing for the job before the Senate Commerce Committee Tuesday. "I believe deeply that regulated entities should not choose their regulator. Unfortunately, that is the exact intent of the past 15 months of false and misleading attacks on my record and my character," according to Sohn's testimony, seen by Reuters.

