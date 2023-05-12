Biden Team To Set New Rules For Airlines To Compensate Stranded Travelers

Sam Taussig’s long-planned family vacation trip to the Caribbean last summer turned out to be the opposite of R&R.

It started when American Airlines made a subtle change to the trip right beforehand—by changing the homeward departure from St. Vincent to St. Lucia. a nearby island but a different country. Taussig scrambled to fix the situation, which would require splitting up the family and spending extra time island hopping.

When American Airlines offered to help, to the tune of $30,000 in fees, Taussig took his case to national media and the Department of Transportation, eventually prompting the airline to waive the fees. But some expenses were never reimbursed. Taussig’s family still had to cover additional costs, like food, for the extra day of island hopping.

“It was just so ridiculous,” says Taussig, who’s since sworn off American Airlines. “I’m not flying as much anymore now and I pretty much only book refundable fares.”

Taussig is one of millions of Americans who have not only endured flight cancellations and delays over the past year, but have also been saddled with at least some of the extra costs. Airlines rarely fully compensate travelers in those situations. Federal law doesn’t require them to do so. But that might soon change.

President Joe Biden addressed the problem on May 8. “I know how frustrated many of you are by the service you get from your U.S. airlines,” he said, citing a well-known example: the Southwest Airlines debacle last December that disrupted holiday flights for more than 2 million flyers. “American air travelers deserve better,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said it plans to create rules that would require airlines to reimburse stranded travelers for such things as meals, hotels and rebooking fees when flight delays or cancellations are the carrier’s fault.

Travelers Welcome New Rules on Airline Cancellation Reimbursements

It will take months for any rule to be finalized, but the announcement comes at a critical time, as summer travel is just heating up.

“Summer travel is going to put enormous pressure on the system and we need to continue our work,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the same White House press conference where the president spoke.

The DOT has already taken action by expanding its airline customer service dashboard. It now displays more information about what travelers can expect to receive when their airline is responsible for a flight cancellation or a delay of three hours or more past the scheduled departure time. The dashboard now indicates which airlines offer compensation and whether it’s in the form of cash, a travel credit/voucher or frequent flyer miles.

“This is needed because a lot of the time, a flight change or cancellation happens without warning,” says Onyinye Nwokogba, who last fall found herself stuck at Miami International Airport in the middle of the night, with no airline staff on duty and no way of getting back to her hometown of Boston.

“You just get a text or a message that your flight is delayed and that’s about it,” she says. “At that point, you’re just mad and you feel stranded.”

Nwokogba had bought travel insurance, so she decided to book another flight to Austin to stay with a friend and then fly to Boston the next day. She was reimbursed for the Austin flight but said she didn’t want to battle airline customer support for credit for the original flight.

“Maybe I would have fought harder if I didn’t have travel insurance,” she said.

What Will Be in the New Airline Compensation Rule?

The new regulation would require airlines to step up their passenger compensation for certain flight delays and cancellations.

“When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill,” Buttigieg said in a May 8 press release. “This rule would, for the first time in U.S. history, propose to require airlines to compensate passengers…in cases where the airline has caused a cancellation or significant delay.”

The rule would also define what the government deems a “controllable cancellation or delay” caused by the airline; and how airlines should provide “timely customer service” when there are “widespread flight irregularities.”

In situations where the cancellation or delay is beyond the airlines’ control, such as when weather is at fault, airlines wouldn’t be liable. Extreme weather conditions were responsible for fewer than 1% of flight delays in 2021 and 2022, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Related: 10 Worst U.S. Airports For Flight Cancellations This Week

Government Attempts to Tackle Flight Delays, Cancellations

Flight cancellations and delays have risen since airlines restarted flights after the Covid-19 lockdowns. Many carriers had cut staff and resources during the pandemic, triggering flight disruptions that were often the fault of the airline, according to a Government Accountability Office report released April 13.

Since the start of Covid-19, “the industry has largely recovered, but cancellations and delays have persisted—affecting millions of passengers,” the GAO said in the report. “Generally, cancellations and delays in late 2021 were due to factors that were within an airline’s control, such as airplane maintenance or lack of crew.”

The DOT has been pushing airlines to improve passenger compensation for two years now. Its efforts include slapping airlines with more than $7 million dollars in penalties in November 2022 for failing to provide timely refunds for canceled flights.

As of May 2023, 10 of the largest airlines provide meals and nine offer complimentary hotel accommodations when a flight disruption is their fault. But so far, customers have no guarantee they will receive any cash compensation.

The latest proposal would “ensure that passengers experiencing controllable delays and cancellations are better protected from financial losses than is the case today,” said the DOT in a statement.

On Capitol Hill, Another Pass at a Passengers’ Bill of Rights

Legislators are on board too. In February 2023, Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) introduced “The Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights & FAIR Fees Act.”

It might sound familiar. Lawmakers first brought an airline passenger advocacy bill to the House floor almost 25 years ago, in 1989; it got nowhere. Both houses of Congress introduced bills in 1999 and 2000; they died in committee. In 2007 New York passed a state version of the bill, but an appellate court nixed it, ruling that airline regulation can only happen at the federal level.

Traveler Tips for Handling Flight Cancellations

For now, there are a few steps you can take to reduce your costs and inconvenience if your flight is canceled.

Consider purchasing travel insurance so you are guaranteed some compensation if there is a flight cancellation. Certain credit cards offer basic travel insurance as a built-in perk.

Try booking a non-stop flight to avoid a delay caused by a connecting flight.

Consider selecting an airline with a lot of re-routing options. That will improve your chances of finding a workable alternative travel plan if need be.

If your flight is canceled while you’re waiting for a connection, check several airlines for rebooking options.

Use multiple channels to contact your airline. You can call or message the airline on an app while you are also waiting in the line at the airport. Sometimes, customer service online will be faster than waiting in line.

When the cancellation is the airline’s fault, you can advocate for a flight credit or monetary compensation. You might be entitled to meal vouchers or complimentary hotel accommodations.

As for Taussig, he now avoids peak travel times like the summer and certain holidays. Last year, after the Caribbean mishap, his family met in mid-November to celebrate Thanksgiving before the costly travel rush.

“I’m much more risk-averse about traveling now,” he said. “I highly recommend moving Thanksgiving travel up by two weeks.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.