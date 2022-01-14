US Markets

Biden taps Raskin, Cook and Jefferson for Fed Board

Contributors
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Chris Gallagher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday nominated former Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the central bank's vice chair for supervision and two Black economists, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, to serve on its board of governors, the White House said on Friday.

The nominations, if confirmed by the Senate, would fill out the ranks of a seven-member panel that wields tremendous influence over the U.S. economy and would make the Fed's leadership more diverse by race and gender than ever before in its 108-year history.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((kanishka.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

