Biden taps Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary

Doina Chiacu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has chosen Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary to replace Jen Psaki, who leaves on May 13.

Jean-Pierre would be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ to serve as press secretary, Psaki said on Twitter after the president issued his statement.

