Biden taps Chopra as consumer financial regulator, Gensler as SEC chairman - statement

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Gary Gensler to serve as the commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the campaign said in a statement on Monday.

