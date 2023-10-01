News & Insights

US Markets

Biden suggests Democrats have new deal with Republicans on Ukraine aid

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

October 01, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by Jeff Mason and Jason Lange for Reuters ->

Adds Biden comments on Ukraine aid deal, paragraphs 1-3

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday suggested that Democrats have made a deal with Republicans on support for Ukraine after the U.S. Congress left aid for Kyiv out of a stopgap government spending bill that averted a shutdown.

Biden, asked at a press conference if he could trust Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in future deals, responded: "We just made one about Ukraine, so we’ll find out."

The nature of this deal was unclear. Biden also lambasted Republicans for holding up government spending talks.

"I'm stick and tired" of the brinkmanship, Biden said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Jason Lange; editing by Grant McCool)

((jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter @langejason;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.