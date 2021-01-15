Biden Stimulus Plan Includes No Student Loan Forgiveness. Is Help Still On The Way?

For student loan borrowers, 2020 was an unprecedented year, but 2021 could bring with it even more striking changes.

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, federal student loan borrowers received a government-mandated pause on their payments starting last March, which is set to last through January. Now that Joe Biden has been elected president and economic uncertainty remains, debate about long-discussed, broad-based student loan cancellation has become inescapable.

Although Biden has said repeatedly he favors $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness, he offered no forgiveness plan, or any other college-related aid for that matter, when he announced a $1.9 trillion stimulus package on Thursday. The “American Rescue Plan” includes $1,400 stimulus checks for many Americans, extended unemployment assistance and rental aid designed to help Americans impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

David Kamin, who Biden recently named as deputy director of the National Economic Council, told reporters on Friday the president-elect “supports Congress immediately canceling $10,000 of federal student loan debt per person as a response to the COVID crisis,” but offered no specific details.

Here’s what else to expect in 2021 as a student loan borrower.

Federal Covid-19 Student Loan Forbearance Could Be Extended Again

This year could hold relief for students and borrowers in many areas, but one lifeline is set to expire without additional action: the federal student loan payment suspension. Initially in place from March 20 to Sept. 30, 2020, President Trump extended the pause through Dec. 31, 2020. The U.S. Department of Education then extended it again to Jan. 31, 2021.

The incoming administration is expected to extend that deadline on “day one,” Kamin said, although it’s not clear how long the extension might last.

Still, eventually, forbearance will end. When that occurs and you anticipate continued financial hardship such as reduced or lost income when payments resume, reach out to your student loan servicer as soon as possible.

If the hardship will be temporary, ask about opting for deferment or forbearance to suspend payments for longer. If you’re not sure when your income will reach its previous level, sign up for income-driven repayment to get a lower payment for 20 to 25 years, and forgiveness on the remaining balance after that.

Student Loan Cancellation Debate Likely Will Continue

Some lawmakers have pressured President-Elect Biden to forgive up to $50,000 in federal student loans by executive order once he takes office. He hasn’t publicly supported this plan, making clear through transition officials that he favors $10,000 in forgiveness per borrower enacted through legislation. Some advocates have called on Biden to take executive action to cancel student loan debt. That doesn’t appear likely.

Student loan forgiveness was not included in any of the stimulus packages made law in 2020. But the version of the HEROES Act that passed the House of Representatives in May included cancelling up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt and $10,000 in private loan debt per borrower. The legislation stated that if the borrower had less than $10,000 in loans outstanding, their whole balance would be wiped clean.

While this plan did not become law as part of the final version of the act, Biden said he supported $10,000 in forgiveness during a speech about his economic recovery strategy on Nov. 16. And with Democrats in control of both the House and Senate, some type of student loan forgiveness in 2021, particularly as part of coronavirus relief, could be on the table.

It’s not assured, though, since Democrats own slim majorities in both houses of Congress, and other priorities for Covid-19 relief may take precedence over student loan policy, at least initially.

Companies Can Provide Student Loan Repayment Benefits Tax-free

The CARES Act coronavirus relief bill signed into law last March allowed employers to give workers up to $5,250 per year in tax-free student loan repayment or tuition assistance. That means if an employer offers $200 per month in student loan repayment assistance as an employee benefit, for instance, the benefit would not increase the employees’ taxable income.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act made law in late December 2020 extends this benefit for five years, through 2025. To take advantage, you must be employed at a company that offers a repayment assistance program; those in higher tax brackets also will benefit most from the tax savings, according to an analysis by the Brookings Institution. That makes this program less useful to borrowers struggling to make payments.

Federal Student Loan Repayment Plans May Get Simplified

Biden’s student loan-related campaign promises included clarifying the currently complex set of student loan repayment programs available to federal borrowers.

He proposed an opt-in repayment plan that would automatically set payments and interest rates to zero for borrowers earning $25,000 or less. All other federal loan borrowers would be charged 5% of discretionary income after their first $25,000 and would then receive tax-free forgiveness on the remaining balance after 20 years.

That’s a substantial change from the current array of options, including multiple income-driven repayment programs with different eligibility rules. Biden also supports streamlining the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program so that eligible borrowers are more likely to receive forgiveness.

While it’s difficult to predict whether the exact changes Biden has proposed will come to fruition, both Democrats and Republicans have introduced legislation supporting repayment plan simplification within the past few years. President Trump also included consolidation of income-driven repayment plans in his 2021 budget request to Congress.

There’s no question that legislators from both parties support this change. But whether or not it’s made law may be another matter of prioritization in Biden’s first, very busy year.

