Biden still backs his corporate tax plan but keeping options open -White House

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden still believes in his corporate tax hike proposal but is willing to keep an open mind as he prepares to talk with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Friday about a potential deal on infrastructure, the White House said.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, said the administration still views domestic and international minimum tax proposals as separate issues. Biden will also talk with U.S. Representative Pete DeFazio, the Democratic chairman of the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, she added.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

