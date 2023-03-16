Biden still backs bill to address TikTok concerns-official

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration continues to back legislation to address national security concerns about popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

During a virtual briefing, Kirby reiterated the government's support of a bill, known as the RESTRICT ACT, which would give President Joe Biden new powers to tackle foreign technology threats and which could allow the administration to ban TikTok.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper)

