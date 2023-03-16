US Markets

Biden still backs bill to address TikTok concerns-official

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 16, 2023 — 12:26 pm EDT

Written by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration continues to back legislation to address national security concerns about popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

During a virtual briefing, Kirby reiterated the government's support of a bill, known as the RESTRICT ACT, which would give President Joe Biden new powers to tackle foreign technology threats and which could allow the administration to ban TikTok.

