Biden speaks with Walmart, UPS, other CEOs on supply chain issues -official

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with the chief executives at Walmart Inc WMT.N, United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N, FedEx Corp FDX.N and Target Corp TGT.N to discuss speeding up deliveries and lowering prices for consumers, according to a White House official.

