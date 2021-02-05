Biden Slams Republicans, Continues To Promise $1,400 Checks—Although They Will Be Targeted

Lawmakers in Washington are busy laying down plans for the next Covid-19 relief package. That package is set to include another round of economic impact payments, also referred to as stimulus checks, that could be as much as $1,400 per qualified American. However, President Biden has said he’s willing to “target” who will receive these checks, which could exclude some Americans who previously received them.

Biden, who is just over two weeks into his presidential term, has prioritized getting additional aid to the American people as quickly as possible. His vision for the next package to be a bipartisan effort has already drawn at least one counteroffer from Republicans—but Biden isn’t willing to budge on certain provisions and has encouraged lawmakers to “go big” with the package.

The Senate has already approved a budget bill, which means the process of budget reconciliation is underway. This useful congressional tool will allow Democrats to pass the next stimulus package without requiring GOP votes. But as the process moves forward, more hurdles are starting to appear.

Here’s where the next stimulus package stands.

Biden, Democrats Stay True to Promise of $1,400 Checks—But They’ll Likely Be Targeted

Biden’s initial vision for the next stimulus package is based on his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The aid plan includes another round of stimulus checks, state and local funding, expanding the federally funded unemployment benefits to $400 per week through September and expanding the value and access to some key tax credits, including the child tax credit and earned income tax credit (EITC).

On Thursday, the Senate passed an amendment to the budget resolution that would target stimulus checks to low and middle-income families. The amendment doesn’t state the specific thresholds, but ensures “upper-income taxpayers are not eligible” for the next round of stimulus checks.

Republican senators have proposed changing the income thresholds to $40,000 for individuals and $80,000 for married couples filing jointly, and Biden has indicated that he’d be open to negotiating these thresholds with them. Since it’s early in negotiations and a draft of the proposal has not yet been released, it’s too soon to determine where the income thresholds for stimulus check eligibility will end up.

The last two rounds of stimulus checks were paid in full to individuals making less than $75,000 annually, and married couples filing jointly making less than $150,000. However, this meant that some families with household incomes of up to $300,000 received some stimulus money.

Prominent economists, analysts, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and even the Federal Reserve have noted the importance of passing a large stimulus bill to support the recovering economy and help affected Americans. But Republicans have balked at the price tag, and have already made efforts to convince the president to back a smaller package.

Earlier this week, a group of 10 Republican senators presented a counter-proposal totaling $618 billion—less than a third of the American Rescue Plan’s cost. Cutting down on the cost meant the senators compromised on key provisions of Biden’s plan—including lowering stimulus checks to $1,000, lowering the income thresholds of who would receive them and cutting down the expanded unemployment benefits to $300 per week.

It also left out provisions Biden and the Democratic party have been heavily insistent on, such as aid for state and local governments and raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

In the spirit of bipartisanship, Biden met with the senators to discuss their offer—but the meeting was largely believed to be symbolic. During remarks on Friday, Biden continued to back his original request of the stimulus checks totaling $1,400 (which would round out the previous $600 stimulus checks to $2,000, something that was requested by former president Donald Trump during the last stimulus package negotiations, but was abandoned last minute). He also criticized Republicans for wanting to lessen the amount of direct aid to Americans.

“What Republicans have proposed is either to do nothing, or not enough,” Biden said. “All of a sudden, many of them have rediscovered fiscal restraint and concern for the deficits, but don’t kid yourself.” He added that the Republican approach to the next stimulus package “will come with a cost—more pain, for more people, for longer than it has to be.”

A new report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects the U.S. economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year, even if Congress doesn’t pass additional aid—but it will likely be years until those who lost their employment due to Covid-19 are able to get back to work.

An analysis by S&P Global estimates Biden’s proposal would restore the economy to pre-pandemic levels by this summer—faster than the CBO’s projections. Biden cited these analyses during his Friday remarks, strengthening the push for his plan.

Budget Reconciliation Will Be Key for Next Stimulus Package

The Senate approved a budget bill after an all-night session early Friday morning. It’s a critical move forward toward utilizing budget reconciliation to pass the next stimulus package.

Under normal rules, the Senate would need at least 60 votes to end debate on controversial topics or bills (known as the Senate filibuster) and move forward to the voting process. But Senate Democrats are gearing up to bypass that requirement with a special tool called budget reconciliation.

Under budget reconciliation, the Senate filibuster would be bypassed. Only a simple majority would be needed to pass the stimulus package, meaning it could get through without Republican support. The chambers are currently split 50/50 among Republicans and Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker.

However, stimulus package provisions will also need to comply with the Byrd rule, which has specific requirements to make legislation eligible for protection from filibusters through the reconciliation process. Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour is already being debated by lawmakers as complying with the Byrd rule—and it will be up to Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough to determine if this provision can be included.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said stimulus checks will go out “within a week” of Democrats passing the next stimulus bill.

