News & Insights

US Markets

Biden signs spending bill to avert partial government shutdown, White House says

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

March 09, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a spending bill that averted a partial government shutdown, the White House said in a statement.

Biden acted after the U.S. Senate on Friday approved spending legislation for several government agencies just hours before current funding was due to expire.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.