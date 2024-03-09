Biden signs spending bill to avert partial government shutdown, White House says

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a spending bill that averted a partial government shutdown, the White House said in a statement.

Biden acted after the U.S. Senate on Friday approved spending legislation for several government agencies just hours before current funding was due to expire.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

