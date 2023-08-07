News & Insights

Biden signs law implementing first part of U.S. trade pact with Taiwan

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

August 07, 2023 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by Jasper Ward for Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation on Monday implementing the U.S. and Taiwan's "21st Century" trade initiative and issued a statement saying certain sections of the law "raise constitutional concerns."

Biden said he would treat those sections, which require transmission of trade deal drafts to Congress, as non-binding if they "impermissibly infringe upon my constitutional authority to negotiate with a foreign partner."

