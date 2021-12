Biden signs gov't funding bill into law, averts shutdown

Recasts with bill signing

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed legislation funding federal agencies through mid-February, the White House said, averting a government shutdown after some Republicans had threatened a standoff over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The law funds the U.S. government through Feb. 18, giving the narrowly divided Congress another 11 weeks to either hammer out a longer-term funding plan or another short-term fix.

In White House remarks earlier, Biden said Congress should now work toward a bipartisan agreement on a full funding bill.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Susan Heavey; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann )

((Steve.a.holland@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/steveholland1; 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: steve.holland.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.