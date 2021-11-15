US Markets

Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a $1 trillion infrastructure bill at a ceremony on the White House South Lawn attended by Democrats and Republicans who pushed the legislation through a divided U.S. Congress.

