Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a $1 trillion infrastructure bill at a ceremony on the White House South Lawn attended by Democrats and Republicans who pushed the legislation through a divided U.S. Congress.

