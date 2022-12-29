US Markets

Biden signs $1.66 trillion FY 2023 government funding bill

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

December 29, 2022 — 06:46 pm EST

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

CHRISTIANSTED, St. Croix, Dec 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.66 trillion bill funding the U.S. government for fiscal year 2023, the White House said in a statement.

Biden signed the bill, which passed Congress last week, while vacationing on the Caribbean island of St. Croix.

The legislation includes record military funding, emergency aid to Ukraine, more aid for students with disabilities, additional funding to protect workers' rights and more job-training resources, as well as more affordable housing for families, veterans and those fleeing domestic violence.

The 4,000-plus page bill passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 68-29, with the support of 18 of the 50 Senate Republicans. It passed the House of Representatives on a largely party-line vote of 225-201.

