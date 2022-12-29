Biden signs $1.66 trillion FY 2023 government funding bill

CHRISTIANSTED, St. Croix, Dec 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.66 trillion bill funding the U.S. government for fiscal year 2023, the White House said in a statement.

Biden signed the bill, which passed Congress last week, while vacationing in St. Croix.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler)

