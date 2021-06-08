US Markets

Biden shifting infrastructure strategy after Republican talks hit impasse -official

Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

Negotiations between U.S. President Joe Biden and a Republican senator over U.S. infrastructure investments have ended for the time being, with the president shifting to talks with a bipartisan group, according to an administration official.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the leader of a group of six Senate Republicans handling the negotiations, offered $330 billion in new spending on infrastructure, short of Biden's reduced offer, according to the official.

