Biden shifting infrastructure strategy after Republican talks hit impasse -official

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Negotiations between U.S. President Joe Biden and a Republican senator over U.S. infrastructure investments have ended for the time being, with the president shifting to talks with a bipartisan group, according to an administration official.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the leader of a group of six Senate Republicans handling the negotiations, offered $330 billion in new spending on infrastructure, short of Biden's reduced offer, according to the official.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese)

((trevor.hunnicutt@tr.com; +1 646 223 7914; twitter.com/trhunnicutt; Reuters Messaging: trevor.hunnicutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.