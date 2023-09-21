Biden sets up White House office on gun violence prevention -officials

Adds quotes from Biden, background in paragraphs 2-5

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is establishing a new office of gun violence prevention, to be overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris, and is bringing in leading advocates to help run it, officials said on Thursday.

The new office will help implement existing gun safety laws while working with states on the issue, the officials told reporters on a conference call.

“I’ll continue to urge Congress to take common sense actions that the majority of Americans support like enacting universal background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," Biden said in a statement.

"But in the absence of that sorely-needed action, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention along with the rest of my Administration will continue to do everything it can to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our families, our communities, and our country apart.”

Establishing the office is a win for gun violence protection groups that were happy with Biden's record pushing for reforms but wanted to see the White House do more.

