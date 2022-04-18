Biden sets Barr for Fed bank cop

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Joe Biden's last nominee to be the Federal Reserve's top bank regulator, Sarah Bloom Raskin, hit a political roadblock. He has made a safer choice in naming Michael Barr https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/04/15/statement-from-president-biden-on-his-intent-to-nominate-michael-barr-to-serve-as-vice-chair-for-supervision-of-the-federal-reserve to lead supervision at the central bank. The question is whether the left wing of Biden's party has also learned from the past.

Barr’s role crafting the 2010 Dodd-Frank legislation gives him credibility. Then a Treasury official, Barr worked with Congress on the plan that reined in Wall Street after the 2008 financial crisis.

But some progressives said he wasn’t tough enough on banks, among other criticisms. That recently helped put him out of the running for another regulatory role, leading the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

But previous candidates for the OCC job and the Fed position failed to clear the Senate, in part because they interpreted the mandates too widely for conservatives. Barr is a more traditional choice. And the clock is ticking because control of the chamber is up for grabs in November's midterm elections. If Democrats can't get on board with Barr, they risk not having anyone at all. (By Gina Chon)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

China’s GDP surprise adds fuel to easing debate

Stellantis CEO’s pay is doubly wrong

Thoma Bravo plays PE’s favorite tune

Tesco’s bad vibes are worse for non-food retailers

Private markets keep faith with the metaverse

(Editing by Richard Beales and Pranav Kiran)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.