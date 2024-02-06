Biden security adviser to meet with Mexico president on migration as border measures pending

Updates with additional detail

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall will meet with Mexico's president later on Tuesday, he said, to discuss migration as the White House pushes for legislation to provide new funds for border security.

Sherwood-Randall's visit comes at the behest of U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference.

"The president spoke to me to tell me about issues that have to do with negotiations on migration, and he wanted me to meet with his adviser on security matters," Lopez Obrador said.

On Monday, the Biden administration said the president would veto a standalone bill backed by House Republicans to provide aid to Israel, calling it a "political ploy," in favor of a broader, bipartisan measure.

That $118 billion bipartisan bill would overhaul migration policy and provide new funding for border security as well as give emergency aid to Ukraine, Israel and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

(Reporting By Raul Cortes Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.